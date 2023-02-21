Home News Taxi drivers confirm indefinite strike in Colombia
Taxi drivers confirm indefinite strike in Colombia

After the provisions given by the taxi drivers guild Faced with a possible strike that will take place on February 22, the intention of the drivers to take to the streets in all the cities of the country was confirmed.

Union spokesmen have already confirmed their intentions to take to the streets after recent meetings with the Ministry of Health that were advanced in order to reach a consensus to avoid the provisions of the drivers.

However, the meetings held this Monday, February 21, did not bear fruit because the taxi drivers did not back down due to complaints and claims that they have to deal with issues such as the price of gasoline, sanctions by transit agents and informal public transport through digital platforms.

“The Ministry of Transport convenes virtually and/or in person for next Tuesday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m., at the entity’s facilities, the representatives of the taxi sector to the meeting of the negotiation table with the Ministers of Labor, ICT, Transport and Science and Technology”, announced the ministry in previous days.

With this meeting it was sought that the taxi drivers’ union would present the reasons for which the strike would begin, in addition the requests would be heard in order to provide a solution to the non-conformism of the drivers.

Faced with the requests, Minister Guillermo Reyes announced his intentions to work to listen to the drivers, however, no consensus was reached, so an indefinite strike was announced.

The main cities that would have the unemployment of taxi drivers would be Medellín, Cali, Tunja, Villavicencio and Manizales.

