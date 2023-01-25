At the request of a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations, a guarantee control judge imposed a detention measure in a prison on Alexis Rodríguez Mancipe, alias Chely, a known hitman for the so-called Eastern War Front of the ELN and allegedly responsible for several homicides of foreign citizens in the border area with Venezuela.

This man would have participated in the murder of a citizen who bought a property without authorization from the illegal group. The victim was building a platform and was shot several times indiscriminately in the presence of several of her relatives, including her underage children.

In the same way, the crime of a disabled person is attributed to him, whom the ELN mistakenly pointed out to be linked to drug dealing activities and to be a collaborator of the dissident structures of the Farc.

These two criminal events occurred in Saravena (Arauca), between November and December 2021. The two victims were of Venezuelan nationality.

The evidence shows that alias Chely would also be in charge of supplying weapons and food to the other members of the ELN structures in the department, and of claiming money from extortion charges in the region.

For these events, Alexis Rodríguez Mancipe was captured in a joint action by the CTI, the National Police and the National Army on the road that leads from Saravena to the township of Puerto Nariño (Arauca). The Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of aggravated homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime aggravated by extortion and homicide, and rebellion.

