This Wednesday, February 22, the announced nationwide taxi driver strike will take place, as confirmed by the union through WhatsApp channels and social networks. The individual service carriers indicated that they are preparing blockades at strategic points on main roads in various cities of the country.

Within the framework of the taxi drivers’ strike, the drivers announced that they will carry out a series of demonstrations in different cities of the country, including Villavicencio. Among the reasons they argue for carrying out the sit-ins are the high prices of gasoline and the possible formalization of Uber-type applications.

Through a statement, the union expressed its discontent with the National Government for the breach of the agreements and commitments that have been reached for several administrations.

“The lack of commitment on the part of the National Government, the municipal mayor’s offices and the mobility secretariats regarding the requests made for several years has been evidenced, but since 2022 our difficulties have increased,” the statement said.

In addition, taxi drivers expressed their concern about the provision of other types of mobility services that are offered in the country.

“More than a million families depend on our industry, which are on the verge of collapse, due to the increase in illegality and the little protection of the entities in charge,” they said.

On the other hand, they announced that this day of “peaceful” protests will be held for the rise in fuel and for the Sanctioning Regime bill. with RSF

