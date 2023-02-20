Home News Taxi drivers prepare to go to National Strike
Taxi drivers prepare to go to National Strike

Taxi drivers prepare to go to National Strike

On social networks, the spokespersons have revealed the reasons why they will go out to protest this Wednesday. Find out what their main motivations are.

Several drivers in the country are inviting their colleagues to a protest that will take place this month. This in order to show his nonconformity in the face of a series of situations that directly affect his work.

When is the taxi driver strike for February 2023?

The demonstration was called for next Wednesday, February 22. However, this date may change, due to the recent announcement made by the government regarding the dialogue table that will open on the 21st of the same month.

Why will there be a taxi driver strike in February 2023?

The union has said that it will take to the streets, due to the discontent they feel regarding the following aspects:

1. Illegality and informality in transport.

2. Fuel prices.

3. Regime of sanctions.

This information has been disseminated by some taxi drivers, who have used their social networks to disseminate more information about the protest.

