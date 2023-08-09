Taxi drivers protest fuel price

The price of fuel has taxi drivers in ‘check’, who pointed out that before they tanked the car with $20,000, now they must do it with $40,000 and more taxes, insurance that they pay, leave them little profit, union spokesmen assured. Taxi drivers protest the price of fuel.

The appointment will be today around 7:00 AM at the Los Tres Elefantes roundabout, a road that leads to the Central Mayorista-Surabastos, then they will travel through the main streets until they reach the facilities of the Mayor’s Office of Neiva.

In this regard, José Luis Chacón, president of the Taxi Owners Association, stated: “we are preparing a nationwide strike, one of the requests is that gasoline prices drop and the other point is the illegality of the taxi service. transport”.

The leader invites public transport drivers and cargo drivers to participate in the mobilization day.

Chacón added: “For example, before we used to tank with $20,000, but now we have to do it with $40,000, sometimes the work is bad and it’s time to go out and look for the races, more fuel is spent.”

According to the National Government, the rise in gasoline is given to reduce the deficit in the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund. In Neiva the price of a gallon of gasoline is around $14,000, while the highest price per gallon is in Villavicencio ($14,000), followed by Cali ($13,997), Bogotá ($13,973) and Manizales ($13,957).

In this sense, the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC) is a mechanism whose objective is to mitigate and balance internal fuel prices based on the difference between the income of the local producer and the parity price. . In other words, if the international price is $12,000 and the domestic price is $9,000, the fund will contribute the $3,000 difference to reduce volatility for the final consumer.

By 2023, the Treasury portfolio expects the FEPC deficit to be reduced, reaching up to $28 billion, thanks to the gradual increases in the price of gasoline and those that are expected to be made to diesel after the middle of the year.

And it is that six months of continuous increases in the price of gasoline have already been completed, which are expected to continue until the gap between the international and local prices is closed. However, in order not to affect inflation so strongly, the Acpm has not been adjusted.

On August 4, the ministries of Finance and Mines and Energy announced a new increase of $600 on a gallon of gasoline, reaching $13,564.

‘Illegal’ transport

Regarding ‘motorbike taxis’, the leader points out: “they are ‘illegal’, because they are not endorsed by the Ministry of Mobility. They must understand that we pay insurance, taxes. And sometimes they do not have the soat or the technical-mechanical review. There are also private vehicles that also provide the service and also affect us”.

The issue of the transportation service that is offered by motorcycle is difficult to solve, since several burgomasters have applied measures, but they have not been able to finish it, since it has become the livelihood of many families.

In 2022, the Superintendency of Transportation opened an investigation and formulated a charge sheet against the Neiva Mobility Secretary for allegedly altering the public transportation service in its jurisdiction. The conduct refers to the lack of effective control of the illegality of motorcycle taxis in the city, which generated labor and economic detriment to the formal transporter union.

Through recent Resolution No. 466, the Department of Transit and Land Transportation Investigations of the Transportation Superintendency opened an administrative investigation by formulating a statement of charges against the Neiva Mobility Secretariat, for the lack of control of the illegality and informality in the public transportation service in their jurisdiction.

