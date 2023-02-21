They argue that there are no guarantees for the negotiation. The Ministry of Transportation rejected the decision.

The 26 union leaders who are part of the taxi drivers’ strike committee met this Tuesday afternoon with the Ministry of Transportation for a few minutes before they will raise the dialogue table for what they consider to be a lack of guarantees.

Manuel Gil, one of the leaders of the taxi drivers, confirmed that the strike will start at midnight on Wednesday, February 22.

The meeting, in which there were representatives of the Ministries of Labor and ICT, was agreed on February 17 between both parties after the intention of the taxi drivers to carry out a national strike on February 22 became known.

Among the claims that union leaders brought to the dialogue table are complaints about the increase in the price of gasoline and the regulation of mobility applications such as Uber.

Transportation Minister Guillermo Reyes regretted that the taxi drivers’ representatives had withdrawn from the dialogue table and pointed out that it seems that what they wanted is to insist on the protest.

“We have been talking to taxi drivers constantly, so much so that we have several documents that respond to the clamor of taxi drivers,” said the official.

Gil, for his part, stressed that they did it due to a lack of guarantees and to avoid “appeasing the claims of fellow taxi drivers.”

The minister pointed out that the debate proposed by the taxi drivers should take place in Congress and not at work tables. “We have indicated that we are against informality and illegality. We comply with the law and today the law prohibits any transportation in private vehicles,” he added.