The union of taxi drivers throughout the country scheduled for this Wednesday, February 22, rallies in the main cities of Colombia to protest, among other issues, the value of fuel and digital mobility platforms.

In the case of Medellín and the metropolitan area, these are the possible concentrations of taxi drivers, which will take place starting at 5:00 a.m.

Concentrations:

Roundabouts of La Alpujarra, 33 avenue with carrera 80, calle 30 with carrera 80, Terminal del Norte and Terminal del Sur.

Caldas variant at the regional level (junction with Sabaneta).

Majorca shopping center.

Medellín – Bogotá highway (at the scale).

North Highway near Copacabana and Niquía.

Oriente Tunnel entrance (Medellín).

Occidente Tunnel Entrance (Medellín).

Via Santa Elena (neighborhood March 8).

In addition, there will be a concentration on the Medellín-Bogotá highway (Vereda Belén de Rionegro).