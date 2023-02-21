This February 22, starting at 5:00 in the morning, the Valledupar taxi drivers union joins the national call to stop activities in order to raise their voices with their requests to the national government, for a better service for the benefit of the union and users.

The different closure points in the city are: Puente Hurtado – Pilonera Mayor, Obelisk and entrance to Bosconia, entrances to La Paz and Transport Terminal, Glorieta del Batallón, entrance to the Alfonso López airport, Glorieta La Ceiba, Palmetto traffic light, Glorieta de Los Gallos, Glorieta María Mulata (Éxito Las Flores), Glorieta Hernando De Santana, and the Glorieta Mí Pedazo de Accordion.

The taxi drivers union of the city of Valledupar, made up of company managers, fleet managers, owners and drivers, has made the firm decision to join this stoppage, taking into account the Municipal Administration’s non-compliance with the agreements acquired in previous work tables with leaders of the taxi drivers union, said Julio Gutiérrez, leader of the union in the city.

He reiterated that throughout the national territory the problems that afflict this sector are illegality and informality in transport, fuel prices and the sanctions regime.

Elías Molina Quintero, a taxi driver from the city, urged the union to massively join the call that seeks the reaction of local and national authorities on the high levels of insecurity that plagues them, in addition to illegality, tariff modernization, the reduction of the rate of history and the Ditra agreement.

“The roads, security, legality and fair rates is the cry of our union and we believe that all Vallenatos suffer from these problems. The taxi transport union is committed to our community in offering them a quality, safe service and moving forward building the city hand in hand with all its inhabitants,” the taxi drivers said in a statement.

