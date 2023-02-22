from 5:00 a.m, the blockade of the national highways of the metropolitan area of ​​Santa Marta began, by the Association of Taxi Drivers. Among the roads that will be blocked by the National Strike, this one; Mamatoco, Piragua, Bomba Zuca, Airport, the entrances and exits of the rodadero. It is worth mentioning that within the urban perimeter, citizens will be able to transit normally.

Likewise, during the protest, the taxi drivers decided to give way to ambulances, police patrols and vehicles that were presented with an emergency.

The strike will be for an indefinite period, until the National government take strong measures to solve the problems presented; the demands of the taxi drivers of Santa Marta are added to the list of national requests. It must be remembered that these demonstrations occur due to the irregularities that have been occurring due to the use of illegal digital platforms and as a consequence, the number of daily races carried out by each driver has decreased.

Having said the above, the taxi drivers union hopes that with these protests, the Government will end the use of unauthorized private vehicles to provide the taxi service. public transport isingle passenger; then, not to continue with the increase in the value of gasoline and speed up the Bill of Sanctions Regime. This fact is based on paralyzing the vehicles for the necessary time, so that the National Government attends to the determined requests and provides some solution.

The president of the Santa Marta Taxi Owners Associationannounced that they have been requiring the application of the norm and the law for years, where the individual passenger transport service is consigned, which must be provided under parameters and legality that only the taxi union complies with.

OUTSTANDING

Metropolitan Police had 1,900 uniformed officers during the strike

The Metropolitan Police command has used all its institutional capacity of 1,900 men and women to guarantee security during the indefinite strike of taxi drivers in Santa Marta.

Colonel Adriana Paz, commander of the Metropolitan Police, told EL INFORMADOR that the police unit remains in first degree enlistment and ready to intervene within the legal framework in the event of any disturbance of public order that arises.

“If necessary, there will be a gradual use of force, but nevertheless, the organizers of the strike were recommended that this public demonstration should be carried out peacefully and without harming the public,” said the official.

The municipalities of Ciénaga, Puebloviejo and Sitionuevo, which comprise the jurisdiction, will also have special operations.