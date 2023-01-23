The Santa Marta taxi association prepares a protest against the National government, due to the irregularity that has been occurring due to the use of illegal digital platforms for the provision of the service and the number of daily races carried out by each driver has decreased.

The leaders of the city’s taxi associations informed EL INFORMADOR that the District if it is providing all the guarantees for the correct operation and provision of the servicebut as there are illegal platforms, all the work that the District administration has been carrying out decays.

In the documentation known by this journalistic house are embodied five pointswhich are aimed at the union of democratic taxi driversthe main reasons that concern individual vehicle drivers were established.

1. Illegality: The protest is directed at all types of authorities, including the entire state structure responsible for protecting the formal sector, such as executive, legislative, control entities, the media and even actors from the same taxi sector, which by their action or omission, have been permissive and directly or indirectly have contributed so that this problematic has grown in such a way that it has become a serious socioeconomic situation involving and affecting especially the worker driver and his family nucleus.

2. Technological platforms: Obviously, the individual passenger transport sector has historically been a pioneer in the implementation and use of technological means that allow easy access to the service by the citizen, currently being the most used medium that of technological platforms, must adhere to our constitutional and legal order, which do not promote user access to informal or illegal services, that constitute, in particular, a violation of the public transport legislation and that trigger in the precariousness of the quality of life of the formal worker.

This strike will not be focused on the claim and strengthening of the activity, to guarantee optimal conditions for drivers.

Technological platforms are legal to the extent that they do not promote acts against the law and they must be penalized and disqualified temporarily or permanently since they also constitute a violation of our national sovereignty, particularly those of transnational origin. On the other hand, the state must guarantee, promote and support the freedom of enterprise and association, generating conditions so that, through entrepreneurship, actors in the sector, such as solidarity economy organizations or collectives in particular of worker drivers, develop and make technological tools available to the public for taxi service reservations, thus avoiding the generation of an exclusive monopoly of the authorized taxi service companies and a greater offer to the citizen.

3. Gasoline: The current context of gasoline prices, such as external and internal factors, obviously requires actions to mitigate its effects, Therefore, in the condition of the serious crisis in the individual passenger transport sector, the national government must take shock measures focused on the protection of the sector, establishing a value that is far from the international price, taking internal production as the reference cost, even excluding it from all types of taxes, such as surcharges and others of a local and national order.

It is to note that the individual public passenger service is the minimum consumer of the total national fuel consumption and, on the contrary, would not affect to a greater extent the fiscal adjustment policy of the fund fuel price stabilization, this would favor the taxi driver, who is assuming the continuous increases in fuel and despite the existing low rates, it would allow him to increase his income, and mitigate to some extent the continuous increases in the products of the basic family basket . In the current situation of economic crisis, although it is fair to ask rate increasewe consider it unfeasible and, on the contrary, counterproductive, since the unfair competition of the illegal service in private vehicles by not meeting requirements for the transport of passengers and having minimal operating costs, these excessive increases would promote indirectly increasing the use of the illegal service by citizens. In conclusion, the exaggerated increase in rates, even with valid arguments, would be counterproductive and would affect the citizen who would assume the high operating costs of the legal service and the drivers by reducing the number of services that would become illegal.



With this protest, the eradication of informality and illegality in passenger transport is sought.

4. Sansonatory regime: This project is ongoing in Congress and although there are positions for and against, the protest is focused on the possible affectations that generate affectations to the sector in general and the socialization and internal deliberation on the subject is valid, which motivates to exert pressure on the legislature and in order to protect the sector and in particular the worker.

5. Social Security: it is a consecrated right in our constitution and that, in terms of driver workers, it has been almost impossible for us to formally access them as contributors, due to the low income from the activity, affected by the informality or illegality of transport in private vehicles, the inefficiency of remaining in large congestion in the cities, the constant increase in fuels and the family basket.

Finally, it should be remembered that in previous days the district mayor’s office issued the Decree No. 362 of December 26, 2022, through which it updated the rates in the individual public transportation service for passengers in taxi-type vehicles in Santa Marta. In which the minimum rate for this service was fixed at seven thousand pesos ($7.0000) and set the unit value for this service in $99 for every 120 meters traveled or every 40 seconds of waiting Let the meter show.