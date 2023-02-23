The Neiva taxi drivers who participated in the national strike yesterday announced that once an agreement was reached and in accordance with the national guideline to lift the protest, today they will provide the service normally in this capital on bicycle day. The Neiva administration ratified the holding of the day between six in the morning and seven at night.

The Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced on the afternoon of this Wednesday, February 22, that the national strike of taxi drivers was lifted after an agreement with the union leaders.

“The taxi driver’s strike is lifted after resuming the negotiation table and thanks to an 18-point commitment between the Ministry of Transportation and Julián Osorio, the taxi driver’s representative, to resolve the problems that this union has expressed,” Reyes reported in his Twitter account. Twitter.

The announcement was delivered by the minister together with Julián Osorio, spokesman for the taxi drivers union, after a meeting of more than 2 hours, which began before noon this Wednesday.

regional delegate

From the Colombian capital, Oscar Tapia, president of the Neiva taxi drivers association and delegate to the meeting with the national government, told Diario del Huila the points on which agreements were reached and the regional and sectoral tables that were reactivated from the date.

“The strike at the national level was lifted based on agreements that we reached with the ministers, in charge of each of the issues, such as illegality, fuel and the sanctions regime, as three basic points. However, the agreements were signed on 18 points that we have raised and that will be worked on in sectoral and regional tables, ”he said.

In the case of the first point, the Ministry of Transportation through circulars will order the Transit or Mobility secretariat to do their job, not only applying the subpoena to illegality but also add the subpoena to transportation, which is much more expensive. a current legal minimum wage, up to three hundred minimum wages, counted.

Regarding fuel, the leader of the taxi drivers in Neiva was left for the regional tables in the absence of the Minister of Mines and Energy, who is out of the country.

“On the subject of the sanctions regime, one of the most important, it was reviewed and we are satisfied with the explanation that was given to us. These were the three basic points, but there are really another 17 that will continue to be worked on at the regional tables of which Neiva will be a part, ”he added.

Regarding the technological platforms, it was learned that the ICT, Science, Technology and Innovation, Labor and Transport ministries will work together with all the transport actors and that “any regulation that may be issued will belong exclusively to the Congress of the Republic”.

The strike was lifted after agreements with the national government.



The spokesman for the taxi drivers in the capital of Huila anticipated that today they will all go to work to provide the best service to the citizens of Neiva.

Finally, within local issues, such as the poor state of the road network in Neiva, work will be done at the regional table, which by the way will meet today as one of the agreements reached the day before with the local authorities, to lift the peaceful strike.

He also stressed that the minister called on the municipal and district authorities to apply Law 336 of 1996, which states that public service must be provided through authorized vehicles.

On the other hand, he stated that the Superintendency of Transportation will monitor, with the legal tools provided by the current regulations, the compliance of the transit and transportation authorities with their legal duties.

Other pronouncements of the Minister of Transport

At the end of the meeting, in relation to the rise in gasoline prices, Minister Reyes indicated that next Monday, February 27, the Ministry of Mines, Finance and Transportation together with spokesmen for the taxi drivers union, will have a meeting to deal with fuel issues.

However, he indicated that the State must resolve the underfunding of the Stabilization Fund “and as the President of the Republic has indicated, we must move towards the energy transition, through technology, the replacement of electric vehicles and the review and fixing rates,” he added.

The Mintransporte also clarified that President Gustavo Petro fulfilled the commitment to taxi drivers with the establishment of the differential rate of the Compulsory Traffic Accident Insurance (Soat) granted by the Government on December 15, 2022.

Also, Reyes stated that the Government has proposed the creation of a Fund for the Promotion of Technological Ascent for taxis, which allows them to be a source of incentives and resources for the energy transition of this sector with the consequent reduction in costs and polluting emissions. .

The places that were affected were clinics and hospitals.



Unemployment in Neiva

Taxi drivers in the capital of the department of Huila joined the national strike, concentrating in four parts of the city and making slow trips to the downtown with permanent arrests in front of the mayor’s office.

Not all of them joined the protest, but there was no retaliation against them. The most affected were some users, especially those who had to move to the transport terminal or the airport, but with some difficulty they finally managed to move.

Others affected were those who for health reasons had to attend appointments or medical procedures, in fact there was a great reduction in the provision of the service in clinics and hospitals.

Normality returned after noon when an agreement was reached with the authorities and the strike in Neiva was lifted, prior to the lifting of the national strike.

According to the Ministry of Mobility, approximately 800 taxi drivers mobilized this Wednesday through the main streets of Neiva. Starting from different points in the city, they finally reached the center with the purpose of being heard.

dialogue table

Spokespersons for the transporters at a dialogue table, managed to get the Mobility Secretariat to listen to their requests and reach agreements that allowed the strike to be lifted.

The Secretary of Mobility, Luisa Fernanda Robles, indicated that the negotiations in Bogotá were pending, where the fate of the strike was defined at the national level, but at the time they advanced some work tables.

“In Neiva, we organize workshops; We established commitments on both sides in order to improve the individual public transport service. We take care of giving them guarantees,” said Luisa Fernanda Robles, Secretary of Mobility of Neiva.

For this Friday the Municipal Administration will have another meeting with the union, where issues will be discussed regarding the formalization of some taxi drivers, who to date are not. The report from the Ministry of Mobility indicated that no taxis were immobilized during the day of protests.

Car and Motorcycle Free Day is maintained

The main closing announcement of the meeting is that after the consensus that was established and the lifting of the taxi drivers’ strike, the Municipal Administration will develop this Thursday the sanctioning day of the Day without a Car and Motorcycles, as scheduled, by means of Decree 0873 of 2020.

This activity will start at 6:00 a.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.

With this day, it seeks to reduce noise and pollution levels in the municipality.

“Yes, a Day without a Car and Motorcycle will take place in Neiva, there will be a Bicycle Day, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Our group of agents will be fully available in fixed and mobile operations, which we are going to have in different parts of the city”, said the secretary of Mobility of the municipality of Neiva.

Another of the commitments reached at the negotiation table is to provide users with a fair rate on Car and Motorcycle Free Day. The bus transport companies will provide all routes normally.

If there will be a day without a car and without a motorcycle.



Opinions box

The users in the end were the ones who were affected in one way or another with the taxi driver stoppage yesterday. Diario del Huila consulted some of those affected.

Carlos Piñeros- Pensioner: This of the strikes and marches became daily bread, everyone asks and claims. He has to be patient, in this case he had to ask him to please bring me to comply with the sugar level check that he had scheduled for a neighbor.

Luz Estela Caro – Merchant: These marches affect us because many people prefer to stay at home to avoid possible disorders and the ones who lose out are the merchants. I hope they fix soon.

Pablo cuartas- student: You have to support the taxi drivers who have been whipped by motorcycle taxi drivers, they are the ones who are going to have the party today, charging whatever they want and nobody says anything.

Luis Eduardo Rivas- Traveler: I’m going to the airport, I’m waiting for a friend who has a taxi who’s going to drive me, he’s going to risk being labeled a traitor, but it’s time, because then how did I get there on time.

In this way, the taxi driver strike in Neiva developed, without disturbances of public order, calmly and peacefully.

Today, the focus is on the transporters so that they provide a good service, but also on Neivans who must show our civility and sense of belonging to the city and the protection of the environment.

It is the opportunity to go out by bicycle or walk to our places of study and work.