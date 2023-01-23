The taxi drivers would once again go out to protest in Bogotá, where a union strike would be held this Monday in rejection of what they point out as “abuses” by traffic agents, in addition to works that apparently do not advance.

Hugo Ospina, leader of the drivers’ union, said that the demonstration is due to the fact that “the abuses continue and the Ministry of Mobility does not show us its face. This Monday there will be a great takeover of the city, not the few that we stopped”, in an interview with the Blu Radio station.

He added that the construction of roads and projects such as Transmilenio and the Metro have seriously affected taxi drivers, blaming President Claudia López for not moving forward due to the alleged lack of personnel.

“The mayoress wants to look good in everything. Mayor, I am not responsible for mobility in Bogotá. You have paralyzed the city due to the number of works without workers everywhere,” he said.

However, the Bogotá Mayor’s Office is seeking rapprochement with the organizers of the strike, so that a dialogue table is not carried out and is maintained to solve the different problems indicated.

It should be remembered that last Thursday night there was a protest by a group of taxi drivers on Calle 26 with Avenida Cali, denouncing abuses by traffic agents who take their vehicles to the patios or fine them unjustifiably.

These would be the stop points:

* Av Ciudad de Cali with 26th street

* El Dorado International Airport

*Secretary of Mobility of Bogotá Calle 13 with 37

* Calle 80 at the height of the Guadua Bridge

* 13th Street (THE PLAYON)

* North Highway with Calle 170

* Mayor of Bogota

* Banderas

* Calle 40 on

* North Gate

* Tunal Portal

* Portal July 20

* Km 4 road to La Calera