Taxi fares rose 17.8% in July… The highest rise in 24 years and 5 months :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[세종=뉴시스] Reporter Park Young-joo = #. Mr. A, who lives in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, was surprised when he recently took a taxi. This is because the basic rate, which he wanted at 3800 won, jumped to 4800 won before he knew it. The speed of the fare increase has also increased significantly, and the usual distance of 10,000 won has gone up to 15,000 won.

Last month, taxi fares rose by nearly 18 percent. This is because the Seoul Metropolitan Government raised the taxi late-night surcharge in December last year, and this year, each local government (local government) such as Ulsan, Daegu, Gyeonggi, and Incheon has increased the base fare for taxis one after another.

According to the ‘Consumer Price Trend’ by the National Statistical Office on the 3rd, the consumer price index for taxi fares last month was 118.84 (2020=100), up 17.8% from the same period last year. This is the largest increase in 24 years and 5 months since February 1999 (18.2%) in the aftermath of the IMF financial crisis.

The rate of increase in taxi fares rose from 0.9% in November last year to 1.5% in December. Since then, it has increased to 7.2% in February and March following 2.4% in January this year. The rate of increase slightly slowed to 6.9% in April and May, but rose to 9.5% in June and soared to 17.8% last month.

This is analyzed to be due to the effect that local governments have raised taxi fares all at once since December of last year. On December 1 last year, the late-night surcharge on Seoul taxi fares began to be applied from 10:00 p.m., two hours earlier than before. The basic 20% premium rate was also increased to 40% from 11:00 pm to 2:00 am the next day. From the 15th of the same month, Cheongju and Chungju also raised taxi late-night surcharges to the same level as Seoul.

In January of this year, Ulsan City and Daegu City raised the basic taxi fare from 3,300 won to 4,000 won for the first time in four years. In February, the basic taxi fare in Seoul rose to 4,800 won, a 1,000 won increase from the previous rate. Seoul’s taxi base rate hike is also the first in four years since February 2019.

In June, the base fare for taxis in Busan was raised by 1,000 won from 3,800 won to 4,800 won. The basic fare for deluxe and large taxis has been raised by 1,500 won from 6,000 won to 7,500 won. Gyeongsangnam-do also raised the basic taxi fare from 3,300 won to 4,000 won from June.

On top of that, Gyeonggi-do and Incheon City are raising taxi fares by 1,000 won from 3,800 won to 4,800 won from July. Gwangju and Daejeon also adjusted taxi fares from 3,300 won to 4,300 won last month.

As local governments that have not yet raised taxi fares have decided to raise taxi fares, the upward trend in taxi fares is expected to continue in the future.

First of all, from the 21st of this month, Chungcheongbuk-do decided to raise the basic taxi fare from 3,300 won to 4,000 won in 4 years and 4 months. Goseong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do will also raise the basic taxi fare from 4,300 won to 5,000 won from the 5th. Jeollabuk-do also raised the taxi fare by 1,000 won from 3,300 won to 4,300 won this month.

