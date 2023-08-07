Taxis seeks to reach the Council of Neiva with Óscar Tapia

For the first time, a leader of the taxi drivers’ union in Neiva, postulates his name to the Neiva Council, it is Óscar Fernando Tapia, who on behalf of this union will seek to exercise political control and present innovative proposals.

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

For the Independientes movement and with number 4 on the list, Óscar Tapia, spokesman for the taxi drivers’ union in Neiva, wants to be a city councilor, because they are tired of the false promises and the bad state in which the city is. .

Why do you want to reach the Council of Neiva?

Basically I entered with my aspiration to make a call, not only for the union, but for the citizens, this is a campaign that comes from the bases of laxism, from the communities, because before being taxi drivers, we are Neivans, citizens, it is a cry what the union needs, to have a voice there in the Municipal Council, which is where decisions are made for or against the city, that is why we have made the decision to launch ourselves in this political contest.

Oscar, what does Neiva need?

I think we could sit down and list all the needs that the city has, but basically we have focused on four of them, mainly security, which Neiva needs so much and the road network that we do not have, among many other issues, but really today in Day we see how we have no security, neither the union, nor the citizenship, nor anyone, we are helpless and the luck of God. And not to mention the road network, I had never in my life seen a city with such a terrible road network and that every day it is collapsing more, it has even claimed lives, it has left people injured and the current mayor has seen the pressure, need and it is not given to him for nothing, he made some loans and that money was never seen. Basically those are the two main themes that we have.

What will your job be like?

My work in the Council, my candidacy is going to be completely independent, because we have to exercise political control over the administration, Germán Casagua was endorsing us, but that does not mean that we are not going to exercise political control, because we are. to do, because public resources have to be spent on what should be.

Óscar, what are those projects that you are going to work on?

We have several projects, one of them is public bicycles, which is linked to a corridor that would also include the boardwalk, which should be the visible face of a city, as in other cities, taking advantage of the fact that we have the Magdalena River. There, these public bicycles, as in other cities, relieve congestion and are of great use to the city and more than all the students. We have also thought of a project where the student receives a reduction in transportation or a transportation subsidy, this to help stop the school dropout that exists.

We would also like to link the entire business and trade part, so that they give discounts, whether they are cinemas, in gyms, for young people, to support students, encourage them to study.

Let’s tell the people of Neiva who is Óscar Tapia?

Óscar Tapia has been a taxi driver for more than 15 years, we have been a leader in the union aimed not only at professionalization or improving the service, we want and have always had in mind to recover the trust of the public, but above all that goes hand in hand with legality, always with legality. We have been against not the digital transportation platforms, but the private cars that provide this service, which is illegal. I am a person who likes to help people, which is why I have always stood out for helping and collaborating with colleagues who have had accidents, difficult situations, we have done a very good social management and we want to take it to the Council of Neiva.

How has your campaign been developing? How has it been received in the communities?

We have already started with the union visiting what we call the bays or parking areas of all the compañeros, we have scheduled some meetings with some families that are accompanying us, with compañeros who have called us to socialize our project, various communities that do not only for taxi drivers, but for the entire community in general.

What is the invitation that you make to Neivanos to support you in that candidacy?

In this candidacy, they will find not only a friend, but a person who will manage, who will carry out political control of the municipal administration, which is what we want with the taxi driver union. This is closely linked to the community, we are one of the most important unions in the city and we were not taken into account. We have been working in the union, logically we have to create a filter and we must professionalize ourselves and earn the trust of the people, who are going to take a taxi service, count on you, your children, and your family to be fine, safe and with a very good service. We are 2,196 taxis in the city, which can be 2,196 mobile surveillance cameras, also providing security to Neiva.

