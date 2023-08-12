Taylor Swift reveals her next album – EntornoInteligente

Taylor Swift capped off her sixth and final “Eras Tour” concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday with a big announcement that Swifties had been speculating about for weeks.

During the surprise song portion of the concert, in which she sang two songs, including “New Romantics,” the singer confirmed onstage that her next new recording will be for her 2014 mega-hit, “1989.” “New Romantics” is a deluxe track from that record.

“There’s something I’ve been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously embarrassingly long time,” she said after speaking about how touched she is that her fans have embraced her quest to re-record her first six albums, as seen. in videos of the concert uploaded to social networks.

He then directed attention to the large video screen where an image of the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album art appeared, confirming an October release date.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” Swift wrote on Instagram Wednesday night shortly after her concert announcement, adding that “the 1989 album changed my life in countless ways.”

With each “Taylor’s Version” album, he has included a number of previously unreleased songs minted “from the vault” alongside re-recorded originals, tracks that did not make the initial album’s final cut. She went on to write in Wednesday’s post that this album is her “favorite re-recording” of hers that she’s done of her because “the tracks on 5 From The Vault are insane.”

“I can’t believe they ever got left behind,” he added.

“1989” is arguably Swift’s most popular album and marked her transition from country-pop to full-blown pop music, including hit songs like “Shake it Off,” “Bad Blood,” and “Blank Space.”

The album earned a total of 10 Grammy nominations at the time, and Swift took home three trophies for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood.”

Swift announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her first six studio albums after her master recordings were sold by her former label. Since then, she has released the albums “Taylor’s Version” for “Red”, “Speak Now” and “Fearless”. Following “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Swift is expected to release 2018’s “Reputation” album and her 2006 self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift” at some point.

The “Eras Tour” starts again for the international stage on August 24 in Mexico City. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is out on October 27.

