Tayseer Khalid welcomed the agreement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, mediated by China, to mutually resume diplomatic relations between the two countries and to consider dialogue as the only way to settle differences and disputes, on the basis of respecting the Charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, international charters and norms, respect for the sovereignty of states, and building relations on the basis of mutual interests and respect Conditions of regional stability and international peace.

He expressed the hope that this agreement would be a fundamental step in the direction of addressing the economic, political and security challenges facing the Middle East region in light of the ongoing transformations at the international level to rebuild international relations on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation and to address the worsening social and humanitarian problems in the countries of the world, to which the policy of Hegemony and external interference destabilize it, squander its resources, and deprive its citizens of opportunities for development and progress in a stable environment that respects the interests and will of peoples to be free from hegemony and to determine their destinies in a way that primarily meets the needs of their citizens.

Tayseer Khatald appreciated the constructive role played by the People’s Republic of China in achieving this agreement and stressed that the agreement in itself deals a strong blow to the policy of hegemony pursued by successive American administrations first and to the policy of the Israeli occupation state and the far-right and fascist government of Netanyahu – Smotrich – Ben Gvir second, which It was betting on expanding the framework of the so-called Abrahamic Accords, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joining those agreements to build a “Middle Eastern NATO” that complements the aggressive role of NATO to spread tension and destabilize this vital and important region for regional and international stability at the expense of its peoples and interests, and in particular at the expense of the Palestinian people and reconciliation Patriotism and its right to self-determination, liberation from occupation and independence, as the Israeli occupation state dreamed of.

11/3/2023 Information Office