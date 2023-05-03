Tchia was played by more than a million players in six weeks

Developer Awaceb and publisher Kepler Interactive have announced that the open world adventure Bye has been played for more than one million players in the past six weeks since launch on PC, PS4 and PS5.

To celebrate the achievement, Awaceb has released a new trailer filled with mentions from the press, opening pre-orders of the physical edition for PS4 and PS5 which arrives on July 18th 2023.

The physical edition of Tchia will be distributed in partnership with Maximum Games and will be called Oléti edition. It will include a pack of cosmetics inspired by other games published by Kepler Interactive: Sifu, Scorn, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and Cat Quest.

For more information on the game, read our Tchia review, where we wrote:

“Tchia’s adventure is at its best in the exploratory phases: traveling the islands in the guise of a deer, a bird or a gecko always provides new and completely different perspectives. Being able to alternate different points of view and abilities is the greatest strength of the Awaceb video game, which presents painstaking attention and a very clear love for New Caledonia. Too bad for an unfortunate balance between exploration and combat sections in the course of the main adventure, with a concentration of mandatory battles against the Maano in one particular chapter. In our opinion, this does not detract from the overall high quality of Tchia, capable of warming the heart with a story with a simply perfect ending and an unforgettable setting.”