Home » TE alarm on June 18, 2023
News

TE alarm on June 18, 2023

by admin
TE alarm on June 18, 2023

In his new book “The Short Summer of Freedom”, Klaus-Rüdiger Mai recalls those young men who opposed the dictatorship in 1950. The CDU politician Reiner Haseloff presented it in Berlin – and called for a new Germany-wide commemoration policy. A conversation with TE author Klaus-Rüdiger Mai about his new book and the history of June 17, 1953.

The contribution TE alarm on June 18, 2023 appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Holger Douglas.

See also  Suzhou soft-locked city 15 high-speed ports are closed, global chip supply may stagnate | Supply Chain | Semiconductor |

You may also like

75 years SK Altheim: The “Red Devils” hope...

DPFAN: apotheosis of the Miwonovi tournament and launch...

Jota Pe Hernández says that there is no...

CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Millionaires at the final of the BetPlay League

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

The Second Generation Gathering Fills the “Structural Hole”...

Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

12 French policemen were injured in clashes with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy