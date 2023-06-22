Teacher absent for 20 years out of 24 of service, “at work he put marks at random or improvised lessons”. Yes to the pantry. Cassation ruling [PDF]

The Court of Cassation, with sentence no. 17897 filed today, intervenes in the world of education, legitimizing the exemption from service for “didactic incapacity”. As reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, this decision concerns a history and geography teacher at a secondary school, accused of inadequate teaching methods and carelessness.

The dispensation, provided for by art. 512 Legislative Decree no. 297/1994, was adopted for “absolute and permanent ineptitude for teaching”. Among the allegations, lack of textbooks, random assignment of grades, impromptu lessons and serious inaccuracies in the programs.

The teacher had defended herself by recalling the “Freedom of Education” and the“didactic autonomy”. At first instance, the court agreed with her, arguing that the observation period, just over four months, was insufficient for a complete assessment.

The Court of Appeal, however, overturned the verdict. Records indicated that out of 24 years of teaching, the teacher had been absent for 20 years. This prolonged absence has limited the possibility of making long-term observations.

The Labor Section recalls that, after the contractualization of the public employment relationship, the manager can dispense a teacher for teaching incapacity. This does not derive from guilty behaviour, but from an observation of objective unsuitability.

With regard to freedom of teaching, if it is a constitutional right, it has limits in the protection of the pupil. The concept of “didactic freedom” does not imply the absence of method or organization. It is not allowed to hide inadequacies behind the excuse of didactic freedom. Finally, the prolonged absences “they did not constitute an element of evaluation of didactic incapacity, but only a historical fact”.