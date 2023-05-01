Teacher dies in the Guatapurí river

When she was enjoying a bath in the Guatapurí river, Hurtado Spa, a woman died last Sunday afternoon, in events that are being investigated by the authorities. The police report indicates that her female allegedly suffered a heart attack, however, the investigations are advancing to clarify the fact.

The woman was identified as Verónica Maritza Méndez Agudelo, 38, a teacher, and residing in Sopetrán, Antioquia. Apparently she was enjoying the Vallenato Festival, along with several friends and family, with whom she shared in the spa without imagining that the walk would turn into a tragedy.

Katherine Fuentes, a friend of the deceased, reported that the teacher collapsed into the river for unknown reasons. Her friends helped her and took her to the HEAD, La Nevada headquarters, where she was admitted without vital signs.

Galen from the care center assured that Verónica Maritza Méndez Agudelo presented a cardiorespiratory arrest. It was learned that the woman had undergone heart surgery and installed a pacemaker at the age of 7 years.

Despite these statements, the results of the autopsy are awaited to determine the cause of death. Sijin Deces personnel were in charge of lifting the corpse and transferring it to the Valledupar morgue.

Related