Teacher from Riobambeña was nominated for the Global Teacher Prize

Jhoana Suárez, director of the Dr. Luis Benavides Educational Unit, was nominated for the Global Teacher Prize, also known as the Nobel Prize for Education, this award is given once a year, classified as an international prize awarded by the Varkey Foundation.

This award is addressed to an educator whose principles are the commitment to education and in turn inspires his students, on this occasion the educator from Riobambeña, fulfilled all these characteristics, earning such an important recognition, becoming an inspiring reference for the woman and the teacher from Riobambeña. “Being nominated for this prestigious global award is a testament to the importance of promoting an education that values ​​and respects the diversity of students,” said Suarez.

Suarez throughout her career has been educating with her heart, since the responsibility of teaching each person with any disability has made her a teacher who educates from the eyes of the soul, her simplicity, human quality and big heart define this teacher who struggles daily to see his young students grow professionally, helping several families to trust in the abilities of their children, regardless of the disability they have, since the main objective is to demonstrate to society that everyone has the ability to exercise a profession. The organization makes a list with 50 selected to reach 10 nominations among which the winner who wins a million dollars and the gratitude of the world for changing him from teaching is chosen.

