Home » Teacher from Riobambeña was nominated for the Global Teacher Prize
News

Teacher from Riobambeña was nominated for the Global Teacher Prize

by admin
Teacher from Riobambeña was nominated for the Global Teacher Prize

EDUCATION

Jhoana Suárez, director of the Dr. Luis Benavides Educational Unit, was nominated for the Global Teacher Prize, also known as the Nobel Prize for Education, this award is given once a year, classified as an international prize awarded by the Varkey Foundation.

Johana Suarez teacher.

This award is addressed to an educator whose principles are the commitment to education and in turn inspires his students, on this occasion the educator from Riobambeña, fulfilled all these characteristics, earning such an important recognition, becoming an inspiring reference for the woman and the teacher from Riobambeña. “Being nominated for this prestigious global award is a testament to the importance of promoting an education that values ​​and respects the diversity of students,” said Suarez.

Suarez throughout her career has been educating with her heart, since the responsibility of teaching each person with any disability has made her a teacher who educates from the eyes of the soul, her simplicity, human quality and big heart define this teacher who struggles daily to see his young students grow professionally, helping several families to trust in the abilities of their children, regardless of the disability they have, since the main objective is to demonstrate to society that everyone has the ability to exercise a profession. The organization makes a list with 50 selected to reach 10 nominations among which the winner who wins a million dollars and the gratitude of the world for changing him from teaching is chosen.

See also  In Borgofranco d'Ivrea, a woman found in the canal along the road was transported to the Cto

You may also like

these are the concentration points in Medellin and...

How a Tübingen parents’ initiative wants to go...

They denounce the use of the Armed Forces...

Did the ELN have a plan to kill...

Shutterstock joins others in making NeRF Generative AI...

Maquila regime with expressive growth expects to exceed...

Petro, unique and unrepeatable

Sold out: 1500 visitors came to the Caribbean...

ASSAULTS “RETURN” TO THE WIDOW THE CAR OF...

Study Reveals Miami as Least Profitable Housing Market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy