Animal abuse is a topic that continues to generate controversy around the world, and on this occasion, a viralized video on social networks has set off alarms in Colombia. The incident took place at a school in the municipality of Momil, Córdoba, where a teacher from the institution was caught on video beating a dog that was sleeping in the classroom.

The situation was witnessed by the students in the classroom, who asked the teacher not to do it. The video shows how the dog is scared after being hit by the teacher with a stick, which has generated the indignation of many people who consider this act as a serious case of animal abuse.

The video has generated a lot of criticism against the teacher, and has revived the debate on the importance of promoting a culture of respect for animals and their welfare. Society in general has expressed its outrage at the event, and it is hoped that the necessary measures will be taken to prevent situations like these from happening again.

