Teacher Lisandro Meza's health is critical

Teacher Lisandro Meza's health is critical

Through a statement to the public, the La Concepción de Sincelejo Specialized Clinic indicated that the health of teacher Lisandro Meza is critical and that he still remains in the Intensive Care Unit, where they are providing him with all the necessary attention for his improvement. .

It should be noted that this bastion of vallenato folklore, cumbia and porro is in delicate conditions since it went through covid-19, which left its consequences. His relatives, without giving further details, have indicated that the situation is complex, which is why they ask for prayers for someone who has dedicated his life to music.

Lisandro Meza Márquez is a native of El Piñal (Los Palmitos), known by the nickname El macho de América.

In his more than 50 years of musical career he has recorded around 110 albums in different rhythms: cumbia, porro, Paseo and vallenato.

