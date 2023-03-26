The mobility applications were submitted by 21 March. Once this deadline has passed, the interested teachers can view the application only and exclusively in the Online Instances archive.

Mobility timing

The timing, relating to all mobility operations for the academic year 2023/24, is indicated in article 2 of the OM n. 36/2023, where the following is read:

submission of questions: March 6-21, 2023

communication to SIDI of available places: deadline 27 April 2023

notification of mobility applications to the SID: deadline 2 May 2023

publication of movements: 24 maggio 2023

Submit application

Once the application was filled out, the interested teachers proceeded to send it, by clicking on the appropriate “Send” button and then on “Confirm”:

Having done the above, the system informed that the submission had been sent, indicated that it should check the presence of the application in the “Archive” section of the Online Instances and communicated that it had sent a specific email to the user:

The interested party, as we also read in the ministerial guides, to guarantee the correct completion of the operation, can:

check receipt of the email containing the confirmation of sending

check, by accessing the instance in view, that it is in SENT status

access the Archive section on the personal home page of Istanze OnLine and check that the application form contains all the information.

Question

One of our readers asked the following:

I filled in and sent the mobility application 2023/24 and the system forwarded me the message that it had been sent to the competent Provincial School Office. In Online Instances, the application appears in the “Archive” section, but does not appear as an attachment in the “Mobility application” section. How should I behave? Who should we contact?

We state that the presence in the “Archive” section of Istanze Online, as well as the receipt of the aforementioned confirmation email, testify to the correctness of the operation carried out, i.e. the sending of the application, and are part of the procedure in question. Therefore, the fact that the application is in the aforementioned section indicates that the operation was performed correctly (our reader says nothing about the receipt of the sending confirmation email). As for the non-display of the instance attached in the “Mobility application” section, shouldn’t make our reader worry, since after the deadline for submitting the applications has expired, the applications can only be viewed in the archive, since the “box” relating to the presentation of the application is no longer present, where before 21 March, it was possible to log in and view submitted and/or draft applications.

The notification letter

Now, the reader will have to wait for the notification letter, which testifies to the validation of the application and reports the score assigned. In the same letter, moreover, the following will be communicated:

SHOULD YOU FIND ANY DIFFERENCE WITH THE DATA YOU KNOW ABOUT, PLEASE NOTIFY IT WITHIN TEN DAYS OF RECEIVING THIS DOCUMENT AND IN ANY CASE NO LATER THAN THE DEADLINE FOR NOTIFYING SIDI OF MOBILITY APPLICATIONS FOR THE RESPECTIVE SCHOOL AND FOR THE RESPECTIVE MOVEMENT (PARAGRAPH 2 ART.5).

Attention: it is possible that to speed up operations, the School Offices may request communication within a shorter period of time, so we advise our readers to always consult the individual School Office of reference for subsequent operations.

Among other things, we do not know if this year the operations will be able to start immediately, given that many teachers have submitted the application with reservations. These are the new recruits 2022/23, for whom a legislative response is awaited to the constraints imposed by law 79/22 which, if not removed, make the applications null and void.