Paolo Pizzo, representative of the national secretary, of the Uil Scuola Rua, spoke during the in-depth analysis carried out by the editorial staff of Orizzonte Scuola in view of the opening of mobility operations for school staff.

“The news on new hires originated from the negotiation of the mobility contract and subsequently formalized through a ministerial ordinance. However, I would like to clarify that this is a necessary clarification as the contract signed last year only by the CISL Scuola was subsequently reopened. Therefore, although the negotiation of the contract has not been successful, a partial agreement has been reached which is not completely satisfactory for us”. explains.

“During the negotiations, we underlined the importance of not imposing the recruitment constraint provided for by decree law 36 on new recruits who assumed the role on 1 September 2022. Thanks to our pressure, it was established that new recruits can submit an application with reserve pending a possible decree law that suspends the restriction within 15 days. Otherwise, they would remain blocked as provided for by decree law 36 ”, he adds.

It’s still: “The outcome of the situation depends on legislative intervention, but, at present, the envisaged solution is not absolutely satisfactory for our organization”.