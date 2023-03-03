Home News Teacher mobility 2023, Pizzo (Uil Scuola Rua): “Do not impose constraints on new hires, but a decree law is necessary” [VIDEO]
News

Teacher mobility 2023, Pizzo (Uil Scuola Rua): “Do not impose constraints on new hires, but a decree law is necessary” [VIDEO]

by admin
Teacher mobility 2023, Pizzo (Uil Scuola Rua): “Do not impose constraints on new hires, but a decree law is necessary” [VIDEO]

Paolo Pizzo, representative of the national secretary, of the Uil Scuola Rua, spoke during the in-depth analysis carried out by the editorial staff of Orizzonte Scuola in view of the opening of mobility operations for school staff.

“The news on new hires originated from the negotiation of the mobility contract and subsequently formalized through a ministerial ordinance. However, I would like to clarify that this is a necessary clarification as the contract signed last year only by the CISL Scuola was subsequently reopened. Therefore, although the negotiation of the contract has not been successful, a partial agreement has been reached which is not completely satisfactory for us”. explains.

“During the negotiations, we underlined the importance of not imposing the recruitment constraint provided for by decree law 36 on new recruits who assumed the role on 1 September 2022. Thanks to our pressure, it was established that new recruits can submit an application with reserve pending a possible decree law that suspends the restriction within 15 days. Otherwise, they would remain blocked as provided for by decree law 36 ”, he adds.

It’s still: “The outcome of the situation depends on legislative intervention, but, at present, the envisaged solution is not absolutely satisfactory for our organization”.

See also  Humanity or inhumanity - El Diario

You may also like

The GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 presents itself on...

Rancher kidnapped in Arauca was released in Venezuelan...

PS5 Standard without games and without surcharges now...

Blessd, Barcelona’s guest of honor at the Camp...

Avian flu arrives

Blonde, Ana De Armas reacts to criticism and...

Last year, Guangdong Province implemented tax rebates, tax...

Behind the difficult situation in San Vicente del...

Senator Bruno Astorre (Pd) died in one of...

A man defended himself and shot two thieves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy