Teacher recruitment, thousands waiting: what’s new for next year? QUESTION TIME with Cannas. LIVE Monday 29 May at 2.30pm

Teacher recruitment, thousands waiting to understand what’s new. From recruitment to competitions through Tfa support, there are many opportunities to enter the world of school.

Let’s take stock of the situation with an episode of Question Timethe consultancy column edited by the editorial staff of Horizon School. Connecting Monday 29 May at 2.30pmon our social channels, there will be Sonia Cannasteacher of Math and physics in secondary school and curator of the Instagram profile “Teacher Coach” with over 12,000 followers and plenty of support videos for aspiring teachers. Leads Andrea Carlino.