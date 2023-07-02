teacher-researchers looking for solutions – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The University of Lomé is hosting on June 27 and 29, 2023, the international symposium of the Center for Research in Applied Economics and Management of Organizations (CREAMO).

Placed under the theme “African economies facing the socio-economic challenges of the 21st century: what responses for sustainable development”, this meeting is a unique opportunity for researchers, policy makers and practitioners to share ideas, present recent research and discuss challenges and opportunities for sustainable development in Africa.

“Africa is the continent of the 21st century, Africa has everything to succeed in this century because it has the natural and human resources. However, Africa faces a number of challenges, including strong demographic pressure, climate change, internal and external shocks that affect African economies and delay economic take-off. It is for all these reasons that we organized this symposium to try to reflect together between teacher-researchers, decision-makers in order to find solutions to face these challenges and allow Africa to fully play its role”, explained Prof Akilou AMADOU, Director of CREAMO.

Thus, several themes will be addressed, including financing of African economies: constraints and approaches to solutions, issues and challenges related to entrepreneurship in Africa, Africa: what policies for sustainable development.

The representative of the Minister of Higher Education and Research, Mrs. Ama Dzifa GAMETI, for her part stressed that the challenges facing Africa require a holistic approach.

“To deal with it, frameworks for scientific exchanges between researchers and decision-makers are necessary in order to identify innovative, adapted and endogenous solutions,” she said.

Speaking about the theme, Mrs. Ama Dzifa GAMETI, said that it is perfectly in line with the government roadmap Plan Togo 2025, currently implemented by the government and carried by the President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, who wants to make Togo a modern nation with inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, she remains confident that at the end of these two days of exchange, innovative solutions that can guide governments in the development of public policies will be found in order to enable African countries to better face the challenges of the 21st century.

The meeting is initiated by the Research Center in Applied Economics and Management of Organizations (CREAMO) of the Faculty of Economics and Management (FASEG) and the Department of Research and Innovation of the University of Lomé.

Rachel Doubidji

