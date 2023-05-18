Teacher would have sprayed poison at 15 students in Aguachica

Fifteen children from the Gustavo Rojas Pinilla Educational Institution were sent to the José David Padilla Villafañe regional hospital, in Aguachica, after suffering poisoning after the fifth grade teacher allegedly sprayed them with Lorsban insecticide by mistake, instead of alcohol, according to the parents complained.

According to the National Police report, “the teacher mistakenly sprayed the liquid insecticide thinking it was alcohol, since one of the children went to the bathroom, he did not clean himself and smelled of fecal matter.”

This situation generated in minors, between 11 and 13 years old, symptoms such as coughing, itching in the body, abdominal pain and nausea, and they were immediately taken to the medical center to be treated. Meanwhile, the parents tried to physically attack the teacher, for which she was taken out of the protected school and transferred to the police facilities to safeguard her integrity.

Hassan Quiñones, the hospital’s emergency coordinator, said that ten children were referred to the High Complexity Clinic, and the other five were under observation and treatment at the José David Padilla Villafañe, being discharged around 12 midnight. .

The authorities are investigating the case to determine the responsibility of the teacher. The secretariats of Health and Education of the municipality of Aguachica, Cesar are aware of the case.

