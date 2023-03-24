More violence at school, more violent acts against school staff. Only in the last few hours have there been two episodes of attacks against staff from the school world.

The case of Castellammare di Stabia

The first occurred in Castellammare di Stabia, in the province of Naples, where a mother of a student broke into the school and attacked the English teacher, accused of having given her daughter too low a grade. The woman grabbed the teacher by the hair and slapped her in the face, during several insults. The school staff prevented the worst.

The case of Cesena

The second episode happened in Cesena, where a head teacher was attacked and hit by a relative of a student. The man went to get his niece without parental authorization, and the principal tried to explain why the school couldn’t entrust the girl to him, but the man got nervous and punched him. The head teacher went to the ER and was given a 14 day prognosis.

Valditara: “Nobody will be left alone”

“Faced with this worrying succession of attacks against school staff, the Ministry of Education and Merit will evaluate the conditions for proposing a civil action, possibly also complaining of damage to the Administration’s image. Teachers and principals will not be left alone”. As Joseph VallettaraMinister of Education and Merit in a note.

The school as a trench

The school should not be seen as a war front. However, attacks on school staff occur every day, both known and hidden. These incidents, which include throwing objects at teachers, physical attacks by parents, name calling and swearing, are alarming and out of control.

For this reason, it is important that the school and families collaborate in a virtuous educational pact, as Valditara underlined several times, for the growth of young people. Parents often delegate the educational task to the school, but then blame it for the school failures and incorrect behavior of their children.

Teachers, for their part, find themselves carrying out their work in an atmosphere of tension due to the aggressiveness of students and families, as well as having to face increasingly heavy workloads and new responsibilities that often go beyond teaching. Furthermore, they are the subject of a widespread campaign of vilification by the media and politics.

The incidents of teacher backlash are condemnable, but the worrying social context in which they occur must be considered. The figure of the teacher is losing authority towards students and social respect. The school is the place assigned to the transmission of knowledge and the training of the new generations and must be respected and protected. It can’t be a war front: teachers and ATA staff shouldn’t enter school worried about their safety.

Teachers as public officials

The teacher, during the exercise of his duties at school, is a public official to all intents and purposes. The insult, even if decriminalized, is still considered a crime if directed at a public official and constitutes an insult to a public official. This crime can be committed by the student who openly insults the teacher or denigrates him in the presence of other people.

What is foreseen by the Penal Code

The art. 357 of the Criminal Code provides that “for the purposes of the criminal law, they are public officials, those who exercise a public legislative, judicial or administrative function“.

For the same purposes, as provided by the second paragraph of the art. 357 amended by law 86/90 and subsequently modified by law 181/92, “the administrative function governed by public law and by authoritative acts and characterized by the formation and manifestation of the will of the public administration or by its development through authoritative or certification powers is public“.

From reading the provision, therefore, it is clear that the qualification of public official must be attributed to all those subjects who “they contribute to forming the will of a public administration; those who are endowed with powers: decision-making; certification; certificate of coercion” (Cass. Pen. n. 148796/81); “of collaboration even occasionally” (Cass. Pen. n. 166013/84).

Article 358 of the penal code, in turn, provides that “those who, for whatever reason, provide a public service are persons in charge of a public service. By public service we mean an activity regulated in the same forms as a public function, but characterized by the lack of the powers typical of the latter and with the exclusion of the performance of simple order tasks and the provision of merely material work”.

According to prevailing doctrine, a person in charge of a public service should be understood as a person who, while carrying out an activity pertinent to the State or to another public body, is not endowed with the typical powers of a public official and, on the other hand, does not perform purely material functions.

The quality of public official has been recognized over time to various subjects. Even the public school teachers they are, as reaffirmed by the Court of Cassation, with sentence no. 15367/2014, which reaffirmed the quality of public official for the middle school teacher in the exercise of his functions not limited to holding lessons, but extended “to the related preparatory, contextual and subsequent activities, including the meetings of the students’ parents” recognizing all the elements of the crime of contempt of a public official against a parent.

