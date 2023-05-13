Teachers and students of Gongchenqiao Primary School conduct emergency evacuation safety drill on 5.12 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day_Hangzhou Net

On 5.12 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day, teachers and students of Gongchenqiao Primary School carried out emergency evacuation safety drills

At 10 a.m. on May 12, students from Gongchenqiao Primary School in Hangzhou were invited to participate in the 2023 air defense and disaster prevention comprehensive emergency rescue drill in Gongchenqiao Street. The drill is based on the evacuation and cover operation of anti-air raid personnel in informationized warfare. The links include: anti-air raid evacuation drill and emergency rescue drill.

The drillers concentrated on listening to the commander’s lecture in the Silkworm Garden Square. Suddenly, the air defense siren pierced the silence, and thick smoke rose. The commander gave an order to evacuate. The students immediately followed the scheduled route, followed by the community street staff, in an orderly manner. They were evacuated from the community square to the 6 underground air defense sites in Yonghefang for concealment. This drill was different from the simple terrain of the school. Under the guidance and help of the militia uncle who managed the evacuation, the students walked through the square, entered the community, found the entrance of the underground air defense room, and entered in an orderly manner. This is the first time for everyone to come to the underground air-raid room in the community near the school, and they also learned about a safe underground hiding place. After arriving, the students learned the method of cardiopulmonary resuscitation under the guidance of the doctor, and learned how to rescue the wounded when they took refuge.

Zou Yifan from class 502 participated in the air defense and disaster prevention drill. He said: “I just found out that there is an air-raid shelter so close to the school—it is underground in a residential building. The place is not big, and the concrete walls look like It is extraordinarily strong, with all kinds of ventilation and lighting facilities. It is said that a complete life support system will be activated in wartime, and it feels safe to stay inside. The doctor also demonstrated to us the temporary treatment methods and cardiopulmonary resuscitation methods for the wounded. Through this activity, I learned how to protect myself in the face of danger and gain more life for myself and others.”