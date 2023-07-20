TEACHERS ARE TRAINED TO IMPLEMENT A SELF-SUSTAINABLE SCHOOL MODEL « cde News

The CATALYZE EduFinance Forum took place at the Hotel Cerrito of the Fundación Paraguaya Agricultural School, which is part of the training activities for beneficiaries of the CATALYZE EduFinance project, financed by USAID and implemented by Palladium International and Fundación Paraguaya.

The forum received representatives (directors, administrators, administrative staff and technical teachers) from six partner institutions or schools of the project (four from Paraguay and two from El Salvador), including: the Adventist College of Eastern Paraguay (CADEP), in Colonia Yguazú, Upper Paraná; the Carlos Pfannl Salesian Agricultural Institute; the Agricultural Family Educational Center (CEFA) of Curuguaty, Canindeyú; and the United for Christ Foundation of Julián Augusto Saldívar, of the Central department. From El Salvador it was the Gerardo Barrios University and the AGAPE Association.

During the forum, the participants received technical advice on the “Learning by doing, selling and earning money” model of Fundación Paraguaya’s self-sustainable schools, with a view to its implementation in their respective institutions, thanks to the support of CATALYZE, which aims to expand the self-sustainable school model in Paraguay and El Salvador.

In that sense, Fundación Paraguaya will use the funds available to mobilize donations and concessional financing to help the aforementioned schools in Paraguay and El Salvador to adopt the self-sustaining model, which will improve the quality of education, including professional training, and the economic opportunities available to low-income rural graduates.

The objectives of the project are:

Mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the private education sector. Mobilize blended financing for the private education sector. Increase equitable access to education with results and employment opportunities for students who attend schools, especially low-income rural youth. Enable schools to be operationally self-sustaining and resilient in the long term.

