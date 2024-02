Teachers hired through an extraordinary bis competition are subject to the three-year permanence requirement in the hiring school, like all new permanent hires. What does the 2019/21 CCNL Hypothesis envisage.

The article Teachers hired in the extraordinary bis competition: subject to the three-year constraint. Exceptions Hypothesis CCNL seems to be the first on Orizzonte Scuola Notizie.

Share this: Facebook

X