Teachers in Upper Austria are said to have sexually harassed students

News

The Education Directorate of Upper Austria has released the teacher at a middle school in the Linz-Land district from work with immediate effect on suspicion of having sexually molested schoolgirls. A girl had contacted the school administration. The educator is said to have touched schoolgirls and stared at them, the education department confirmed on Thursday media reports. Investigations are ongoing and no further details have been released.

