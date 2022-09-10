September 10 is the 38th Teacher’s Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival. The reporter was informed that the Shaanxi education system held a series of activities such as visiting condolences, theatrical performances, sending moon cakes, and watching the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, to celebrate Teachers’ Day, celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, and promote the good of respecting teachers and teaching by holding teachers’ day commendation meetings and teacher representative symposiums. Fashion, feel the charm of traditional culture.

On the morning of September 8, Xixian New District held the 2022 Teachers’ Day Commendation Conference, commending 20 advanced collectives and 241 advanced individuals in the region, arranging deployments to promote the high-quality development of education in the new district, and inspiring teachers and educators to be advanced. Be a role model, cultivate people with morality, forge ahead and take responsibility, and contribute to accelerating the modernization of education and the construction of a strong educational district.

Xi’an University of Posts and Telecommunications launched the “Five Colors West Post” exclusive custom mooncakes to send blessings to all teachers and students. It is understood that the “five-color Western Postal Service” theme mooncake integrates campus cultural elements such as school emblem and school name into the decoration and packaging design of the cake skin, and combines the current popular fillings with traditional mooncake making techniques to produce new products with rich tastes, which have become The campus “net red explosion” is well received by teachers and students.



Xi’an Peihua College has designated September as the “Teacher Respect Theme Month” and “Teacher Morality Promotion Month”. The academy has carried out activities with the theme of “Thanksgiving for Teachers”, and carried out “To Our Dear Teachers”, “Beginning Teachers – Our Youth Declaration”, “Education Watchmen – Teacher’s Day Series Micro-Interviews” and other activities to further create a good fashion of respecting teachers and teaching. On September 9, the school held a celebration of the 38th Teacher’s Day and Commendation Conference to commend the advanced collectives and advanced individuals who have made outstanding contributions in talent training, education and teaching, scientific research, student management and service in the past year. ; Send holiday blessings to front-line teachers by holding seminars for young teachers and distributing holiday condolences. It is reported that the school also customized cultural and creative mooncakes for all students.

On the eve of the festival, Xi’an Eurasia College visited the front-line teachers, learned about their life, scientific research, teaching and other aspects, and extended their best holiday wishes to them, and held the “Moon and Poetry” outstanding faculty and staff commendation The party, which combines the promotion of traditional festival activities and the recognition of outstanding teachers, provides employees with a relaxed and decompressed festival environment. The college also organized new teachers to sign the “Teacher Morality Commitment Letter”, and sent messages and blessings to the tenth anniversary of the teaching staff.

Ren Na, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press