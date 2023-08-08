Teachers presented eight new academic works

JOB

The Publications Department presented eight new books written by professors from the Faculty of Computer Science and Electronics. The works have been reviewed by academic peers and have been financed by the Higher Polytechnic School of Chimborazo (Espoch).

The presentation event was attended by authorities, teachers and authors.

The presentation of the books was held in the auditorium of the Faculty of Computer Science and Electronics. Luis Flores, Director of Publications, highlighted the institutional support for teachers to develop their research and publications, which improve their professional profile and the Institution’s evaluation indicators.

“Tax Evasion & Financial Crime” is a book that delves into the complex world of tax issues and illegal financial practices. The work sheds light on the strategies used to evade taxes and commit financial crimes. Author: Alba Isabel Maldonado.

“Fundamentals of Financial Management” represents a fundamental tool to understand the keys to the efficient administration of monetary resources, from investment strategies to risk management. Authors: Jorge Carrillo, Estefanía Calero and Oscar Gavilánez.

“Higher Algebra” is a work that explores advanced concepts, delving into quantitative analysis and offering a unique perspective on the application of mathematics in various fields. Authors: Freddy Chávez, Andrés Morocho and Cristian Inca. The rest of the publications are: “Emerging Methodologies in Higher Education”, “Analog Communications”, “Programming in C from Practice: Solved Problems”, “Fundamentals of Encryption and Information Security” and “Linguistics Foundation for English Speakin” .

