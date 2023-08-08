Home » Teachers presented eight new academic works
News

Teachers presented eight new academic works

by admin
Teachers presented eight new academic works

JOB

The Publications Department presented eight new books written by professors from the Faculty of Computer Science and Electronics. The works have been reviewed by academic peers and have been financed by the Higher Polytechnic School of Chimborazo (Espoch).

The presentation event was attended by authorities, teachers and authors.

The presentation of the books was held in the auditorium of the Faculty of Computer Science and Electronics. Luis Flores, Director of Publications, highlighted the institutional support for teachers to develop their research and publications, which improve their professional profile and the Institution’s evaluation indicators.

“Tax Evasion & Financial Crime” is a book that delves into the complex world of tax issues and illegal financial practices. The work sheds light on the strategies used to evade taxes and commit financial crimes. Author: Alba Isabel Maldonado.

“Fundamentals of Financial Management” represents a fundamental tool to understand the keys to the efficient administration of monetary resources, from investment strategies to risk management. Authors: Jorge Carrillo, Estefanía Calero and Oscar Gavilánez.

“Higher Algebra” is a work that explores advanced concepts, delving into quantitative analysis and offering a unique perspective on the application of mathematics in various fields. Authors: Freddy Chávez, Andrés Morocho and Cristian Inca. The rest of the publications are: “Emerging Methodologies in Higher Education”, “Analog Communications”, “Programming in C from Practice: Solved Problems”, “Fundamentals of Encryption and Information Security” and “Linguistics Foundation for English Speakin” .

See also  The Wuxi delegation carefully reviewed the provincial government work report and two draft regulations

You may also like

Deadly Storms Ravage Eastern United States, Leaving Destruction...

10 of the current ones will not aspire...

Two students murdered – La Hora newspaper

Supersalud monitors Asmet Salud

Interview with the commander of COMSUBIN, c.amm. Massimiliano...

Governor announces construction of open stage for large...

VI Seminar on Updating Electrical Systems

They blow up the ATM Poste counter in...

HE WAS LOOKING FOR WORK AND FOUND DEATH...

Colombia Women’s Team advances to the quarterfinals in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy