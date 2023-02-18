Home News Teachers tried again to force their way into Congress
Once again, the group of teachers from Cauca who are camping at the entrance to the Congress, tried to enter by force by trying to remove some fences.

This was evidenced in a video published by the Association of Instructors and Education Workers of Cauca (Asoinca), with the phrase “the Cauca teachers are respected, CARAJO!”

In the recording, it is evident how a group of protesters tried to remove the fences that divide the Plaza de Bolívar with the new Congress building, next to the Capitol.

Through his Twitter account, the president of the Senate, Roy Barreras, wrote about what happened: “A few minutes ago 40 men from the union that has blocked the main entrance to the Congress violently tried to tear down the fences of the only available entrance and take access to the new building of the Congress. The police protecting the building prevented it.”

“I request the Presidency and the Ministry of the Interior, hopefully through dialogue, to unblock the Colombian Congress that cannot work under threat. The free exercise of Democracy and the balance of powers must be guaranteed,” he added.

Barreras also stated that 1,000 indigenous people from Cauca will arrive on Saturday to support the protest: “What does this blockade have to do with the initial protest of a union against Fecode for the management of resources? Why against Congress? Is it perhaps a test pilot?”.

“Thousands of compatriots from all regions travel in search of solutions and answers before their Congressmen. Is it valid for a union group to abuse and block access to all other Colombians to Congress? As if their claim were more legitimate than that of all the others?”, concluded the president of the Senate.

It should be remembered that on Tuesday, this same group of teachers tried to force their way into the main door of Congress, for which the presence of Esmad was necessary, and from that day on they camped on the steps of the Capitol.

