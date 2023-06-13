Home » Teachers will be trained to strengthen student competencies in Saber Tests
Teachers will be trained to strengthen student competencies in Saber Tests

This exam of the Saber 11th Tests will be taking place in the month of August.

The efforts of the District Mayor to improve academic performance in Santa Marta continue, for which reason, through the District Education Secretariat, 445 teachers of mathematics, Spanish language, English, social sciences and natural sciences are trained, who are in charge of 11th grade students in educational institutions, to strengthen knowledge for the Saber 11th Tests.

This strengthening of teachers and students of 11th grade is one of the strategies of the Social Mobilization for the Quality of Education.

To date, training sessions have been held with teachers from 90% of the educational institutions and 56 special consultancies have been provided to public schools on state exam issues.

In the coming days, training will continue with teachers from the other educational institutions in the District. Likewise, curricular and extracurricular training will begin with 11th grade students; the results of the drill will be reviewed and other actions will be initiated.

Antonio Peralta, Secretary of District Education, stated that they are committed to teacher training so that students have better conditions when they take the Saber 11 Tests in August. “This contribution from the District from the Social Mobilization allows to optimize the performance and the results of the students in the State exam”, he said.

In her turn, Meredith Zamora, rector of the IED Técnica La Industrial, considers that the Social Mobilization of the District Administration is an opportunity for students to take on the Saber 11 Tests in a better way; and a set of strategies that will impact youth academic and social performance and skills.

This strategy includes the Science Fair, the Model United Nations; Santa Marta Mágica and Santa Marta Bilingüe; Chess Olympiads and Knowledge Olympiads. In addition, teachers will be presented with the 2023 Excellence Awards in a great event where the contributions and achievements of teachers in favor of the public education of children, adolescents and youth in the city will be exalted.

