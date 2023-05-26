Teaching in Classes and Building a Line of Defense Together——The brigade continues to carry out “training for all staff” Zhejiang Online Jinhua Channel



Teaching in Classes and Building a Line of Defense Together——The brigade continues to carry out the “training of all staff” work “from point to area”



2023-05-25 19:24:51 Source: Zhejiang Online

Shen Lijun, Fire Rescue Brigade, Wucheng District

In order to solidly promote the “all-staff firefighting” action, eliminate potential safety hazards, lay a solid foundation for safety, resolutely win the initiative to prevent and resolve major fire safety risks, continuously strengthen the public’s fire safety awareness, and improve the ability to prevent self-rescue, the Wucheng Brigade has comprehensively launched ” Staff training” work.

Internal training “full staff promotion”. The brigade organized all personnel to train on the use of fire-fighting equipment and carry out practical drills. The brigade cadres focused on explaining the use methods and precautions of fire extinguishers, fire hydrants and hoses. In the actual operation session, all the staff carried out targeted drills according to the scene of simulating the emergency situation, which further deepened the staff’s familiarity with fire-fighting equipment. Go to Zhuma and Andi government full-time teams to guide the work of “full-staff fire protection”, focus on training “six familiarization” work procedures, fire safety hidden danger investigation and fire protection publicity methods, effectively improve the working ability of full-time team members, and truly achieve everyone in the team Will look for fire hazards, everyone can publicize fire knowledge.

“Comprehensive coverage” of cadre training. In order to focus on improving the “four capabilities” of fire safety for government officials in the district, the brigade went to the district government to carry out fire safety knowledge training. The business backbone of the brigade made a detailed interpretation of laws and regulations such as the “Implementation Measures for Fire Safety Responsibility System” and “Zhejiang Provincial Fire Protection Regulations”, focusing on the legal responsibilities of party committees, governments, and public officials for fire protection. Simultaneously carry out fire safety practical training and teaching, so that the government officials are familiar with the actual use of fire extinguishing equipment and guide and correct the problems that arise in the actual operation. Through the training, the awareness of fire safety of government officials has been effectively improved, and the ability of government officials to escape scientifically in fire, self-rescue in distress, and discover and deal with fire hazards has been effectively enhanced, ensuring the smooth progress of the 100-day rectification campaign.

“Global promotion” of township training. The fire prevention supervision personnel of the brigade are divided into pieces, and adopt the method of batches and full coverage to provide fire protection business guidance to the townships and streets in the jurisdiction, and through special training, follow-up and other forms, to improve the fire protection business level and fire safety publicity of the towns and streets staff ability. Promote township streets to carry out fire safety knowledge training for residents in the village community, shop operators along the street, land business owners, and rental house landlords, and then urge the heads of enterprises to complete the training of all employees. By cultivating fire safety “understanding people”, we have further expanded the fire protection publicity and coverage, enhanced the public’s fire safety awareness and fire prevention capabilities, and truly “prevented problems before they happen”.