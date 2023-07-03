TEAF Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2023 Seite 1

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2023 / The following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update is provided for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF).As of June 30, 2023, the company’s unaudited …

As of June 30, 2023, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $241.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $210.5 million, or $15.60 per share.

