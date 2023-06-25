Team Carinthia and SPÖ grapple badly on the open stage

Politics in the provincial capital of Klagenfurt has had turbulent days. On June 20, it became known that the public prosecutor’s office was investigating the journalist Franz Miklautz. Reason: Data was extracted from the town hall, two suspects are suspected of misusing official secrets, Miklautz for contributing to the disclosure of official secrets. Among other things, it was about information on salary and overtime accounting from Municipal Director Peter Jost. The investigations against Miklautz have been discontinued in the meantime.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

