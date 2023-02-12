China News Agency, Beijing, February 11th: Topic: Blue Sky Rescue Team Turkish Front Team Members: Moved overnight to the hardest-hit area where tens of thousands of people lost contact, trying to rescue more people

China News Agency reporter Guo Chaokai

“(Earthquake-stricken area) a large number of high-rise buildings collapsed, all of which are concrete, and the steel bars are extremely crushed.” On the evening of February 10, local time, Wu Zhenyu, a member of the Blue Sky Rescue Team rushing to Turkey, introduced to a reporter from China News Agency during the rescue interval Situation ahead: “The earthquake site was in a mess, it was very scary, and (it made people) very sad.”

After learning that Turkey had two consecutive 7.8-magnitude earthquakes on the 6th, Wu Zhenyu, who has 10 years of rescue experience, volunteered to sign up to follow the first echelon of the Blue Sky Rescue Team to help the disaster-stricken areas in Turkey.

After arriving in Malatya Province, Turkey on the 9th local time, she and a large force carried out rescue work non-stop. Malatya is the hardest-hit area in Turkey this time. Prior to this, no international rescue force had arrived there.

In order to improve rescue efficiency, the 127 members of the first echelon of the Blue Sky Rescue Team were divided into multiple groups, and under the leadership of local guides, they rushed to various rescue points with rescue equipment such as life detectors and demolition tools.

The two strong earthquakes caused a large number of buildings in the Malatya disaster area to collapse in a stacked manner. Floors were stacked on top of each other, exposed steel bars can be seen everywhere, and rubble piled up like mountains. Some surviving buildings are also dangerous and seriously damaged and deformed. “At a glance, a large number of houses have collapsed, and there are basically few gaps left.”

Aftershocks continued to overlap with rain and snow, making on-site rescue work more difficult. Wu Zhenyu told reporters that the electricity and water in the epicenter area had been paralyzed, “at night (the temperature) was minus 9 degrees Celsius (about), and there was still thick snow outside”, which brought a lot of inconvenience to the rescue team in the front.

The temperature in the Malatya disaster area dropped sharply at night, but Wu Zhenyu and her teammates did not dare to slack off at all, racing against time in the dark and “robbing people” with death. “The best rescue time is within 72 hours, but the lower the temperature at the scene, the more difficult it is to rescue, and the less hope (survivors) will survive.” In order to rescue more survivors, they could only build firewood for warmth while Carry out rescue.

Despite the difficult conditions ahead, the rescue work has made positive progress. As of 12:00 local time on the 10th, the blue sky rescue team found 1 survivor and 11 victims.

For the Chinese rescue force who traveled thousands of miles to Turkey for rescue, the Turkish people gave them a warm welcome and heart-warming care. A local school was also vacated as a temporary camp for the Blue Sky Rescue Team.

In the past few days, the Blue Sky Rescue Team has gained a lot of emotion in Turkey: a Turkish aunt put the cold hands of a female member of the Blue Sky Rescue Team into her arms to keep warm; Bring water and food from home…

Wu Zhenyu still clearly remembers that when the Blue Sky Rescue Team received warm applause from the Turkish people in the waiting room when transferring to the disaster area at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, there were “some seven-foot men hugging each other and weeping”.

During the reporter’s video interview, the signal was intermittent. Halfway through the scheduled interview, Wu Zhenyu interrupted the interview after receiving a notice from the commander-in-chief ahead of him to discuss related matters.

Afterwards, the reporter learned from the front headquarters of the Blue Sky Rescue Team that the Blue Sky Rescue Team was dispatched by the Turkish Disaster Emergency Management Agency that night, and the team needed to move to Adiyaman, Turkey. According to Wang Yi, the leader of the Blue Sky Rescue Team, Adiyaman’s disaster situation is even more serious. Thousands of buildings collapsed and tens of thousands of people lost contact. Rescue forces are urgently needed.

After receiving the dispatch, the Blue Sky Rescue Team made emergency deployment again. After a 4-hour long journey, they arrived in Adiyaman at 3:00 a.m. local time on the 11th, and a new round of search and rescue work began immediately.

At the moment in the disaster-stricken area in Turkey, these rescue team members from all corners of China are working hard to rescue. They have the same wish as Wu Zhenyu: they hope to spend more time searching and rescuing people buried under buildings, and try to rescue more people. (over)