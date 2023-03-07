The Equipe Jumbo-Visma won the team time trial at the Paris-Nice long-distance cycling event on Tuesday. After 32.2 km to and from Dampierre-en-Burly, the lead over EF Education was just one second after just under 34 minutes and four over Australian team Jayco. The overall lead was taken by Dane Magnus Cort (EF Education), a second ahead of Belgian Nathan van Hooydonck (Jumbo-Visma).

Team Emirates with Felix Großschartner finished fifth (+23 seconds), Bora with Marco Haller sixth (+25) and Movistar with Gregor Mühlberger twelfth (+50). Overall, the Austrian trio ranks 20th (Haller/+33 sec.), 46th (Mühlberger/+1:11 min.) and 127th (Großschartner/+8:45). On Wednesday, the class riders around Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar will be fully challenged on the first mountain section.

The second stage from Tirreno-Adriatico over 210 km from Camaiore to Follonica went to the Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen in a sprint. The QuickStep professional won ahead of Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Ceceuninck) and Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Movistar). East Tyrolean Felix Gall (AG2R) was 106th at the same time, his compatriot Michael Gogl (Alpecin-Deceuninck) did not compete in this section. The overall lead retained with the Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos), the time trial winner from the previous day, 28 seconds ahead of the German Lennard Kämna (Bora). Gall is 54th (+1:21).