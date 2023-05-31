Home » Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code v5: New features for developers
News

Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code v5: New features for developers

by admin
Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio Code v5: New features for developers
CodingMicrosoft TeamsVisual Studio

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

A new version of Teams Toolkit für Visual Studio Code is here and offers numerous improvements for developers. For example, the development of teams apps has been simplified. In addition, new functions make this possible Debugging of Botsdie Integration mit Microsoft 365 and the Using existing web app projects.

Flexible and combinable automation

One of the new functions is the flexible and combinable automation. Developers can now create individual tasks and group them together to automate setup and recurring actions during Teams app development. This automation is controlled in a YAML file in the project directory, giving control over the flow and customization of the input and output values.

Integrated tunneling for debugging bots

A customizable tunneling solution allows developers to customize debugging, deploying, and publishing steps. For example, with the new release, developers can automate the creation of a Teams app registration and store the generated endpoints in environment variables. This makes debugging bots easier and allows using any tunneling solution.

Other innovations in the Teams Toolkit

In addition, the Teams Toolkit now offers the ability to build, debug, and deploy Outlook add-ins. Developers can also leverage the SharePoint Framework (SPFx) to extend solutions to Outlook and other Microsoft 365 applications. The toolkit includes project templates and examples to get you started.

In addition, the user experience has been improved. Project templates are now easier to find and can be customized to suit your needs. Also, some examples can be run directly in the GitHub codespaces.

See also  Meet the winners of the 2023 CPB Awards

Additional Resources

Learn more

You may also like

Dresden: The 5 best concerts in June 2023

Buying an investment apartment is currently more advantageous...

Symbolic delivery of sentence to peasant organization of...

Warrants – the classic among leverage products

Uganda punishes homosexuals with the death penalty

A new proposal for environmental education in Cesar...

Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation—Written...

Excavator hits gas line – all clear after...

“Civil society is necessary, the organized citizen is...

In the Pension Reform project, the pillar system...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy