Teams will be forced to reveal updates to the cars

F1 – Starting this year, the innovations introduced on the Formula 1 single-seaters will have to be made available to insiders during the show & tell at the beginning of the weekend.

Liberty Media further pushes F1 towards the world of entertainment: the show & tell procedure inaugurated last year at the behest of the American company (which saw the teams publicly display their single-seater at the beginning of the weekend), will see from this season a complete open to the public. Unlike what happened last year, in fact, the teams will no longer have the possibility of hiding the innovations of the single-seaters by keeping them closed in the garage, but they will have to be mounted on the cars on display. Journalists will thus be able to be sure of the updates brought by the various teams, making them available to all enthusiasts.

Even the PUs on display

As with the chassis, the power units too must be in the public domain starting this year: in fact, during at least one weekend a year the four F1 engine manufacturers (FerrariHonda, Mercedes and Renault) will be required to exhibit their engines to insiders.

Formula 1 which therefore approaches step by step the conception of American sport, based mainly on the show and on the relationship with the increasingly large public, rather than on mere technique.


