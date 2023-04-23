Teatro Elicantropo Naples, at the start of the review Beyond the 2023 – Campania line

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 23 APR – The 2022/2023 theater season of the Elicantropo Theater in Naples is coming to an end, which will host, from Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 April, the final event ‘Oltre la linea 2023’, a contemporary dance review and dance theatre, in which the best “studio” productions by Elena D’Aguanno’s Akerusia Danza, Emma Cianchi’s Art Garage, Ricky Bonavita’s Excursus, Gabriella Stazio’s Movimento Danza will be staged, dance realities online with the ItinerArte Cultural Association.

“Beyond the line – it says – is a regional project, conceived in 2010 by ItinerArte, aimed at promoting contemporary dance and dance-theatre, through an itinerant route, in various historic villages, and metropolitan, such as the Teatro Helicanthrope of Naples, the ideal structure for a complete symbiosis between body, space and music”.

The place of the scenic space is therefore “like a magic box in which everything moves for the (re)creation of reality, through the play of shapes, lights, sudden runs and falls of bodies in expressive movement”.

“The artistic work of the Itinerarte Association – thus in a note – is based on the love for contemporary dance and on the opportunity to manage its events, in all its multiple capacities to express: the body of the dancers, the emotional content and poetic of the choreographer”. To sign the choreography of the six scheduled productions will be Gabriella Stazio, Ginevra Cecere, Ricky Bonavita, Sabrina D’Aguanno and Sonia di Gennaro, Fabrizio Varriale and Elena D’Aguanno, who will alternately propose their performances. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Thursday 27 April at 21.00 by Place is the space, with the dancers Federico Contella, Alessia Esposito, Giorgia Menichini, Martina Nappi, Isabel Ouattara, choreography by Gabriella Stazio. Presented by Compagnia Movimento Danza, the choreography “was born in the absence of music, with its own pace, rhythmic, autonomous, its own internal rhythm. A rigorous choreography in which nothing is improvised, yet open, which leaves room for the Instant Composition of the performers The meaning of what we do is in the eye of the beholder.” Following this, Compagnia Art Garage presents Room with internal view with Ginevra Cecere and Maria Anzivino, directed and dramaturgy by Ginevra Cecere, also creator of the concept with Glorianna Tartaglione. Friday 28 April at 21.00, the stage will be for Power game_ Affinity, performed by Valerio De Vita and Ricky Bonavita, who also signs the choreography, presented by PinDoc in collaboration with the CRM of Rome and the contribution of MiBACT and the Sicily Region. Afterwards, the Akerusia Danza Company presents Maybe yes, maybe no with Sabrina D’Aguanno and Sonia Di Gennaro, who also sign the choreography of the staging. The evening of Saturday 29 April, at 21.00, will see Chiara Alborino and Fabrizio Varriale as authors and performers in Urgent to stay, on dramaturgical texts by Giuseppe Pompameo and Enrico Manzo. To close the review, Sunday 30 April at 18.00, will be VarcoAttivo and Akerusia Danza who present Anna Cappelli by Annibale Rbird, interpreted and directed by Patrizia Eger, dancer Manuela Armogida, choreography by Elena D’Aguanno. (ANSA).