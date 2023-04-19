Tech Talk, Speciale NAB 2023 #2 | Diretta streaming Digital-News.it

LIVE STREAMING FROM 12

Tech Talk Speciale NAB 2023 #2

A production by

Communicate Digital – CONNECT Platform | #FED2023

Media Partner: Digital-News.it

Appointment with the new TECH TALKorganized by Digital communication in collaboration with Digital-News.it. An information journey with editions also in English and Spanish, on the topics of Media, Digital, Telco, Technology, Industry and Innovation. with two big news in the video industry Media, Content and TV.

After the first episode on April 18, which received considerable public approval, second special onedition number 100 of the NAB SHOW in Vegas. Interviews and updates to understand what the ongoing transformation is for the media industry, broadcasters and production companies, with distinguished guests such as Luca Catalano CVE, Francesca Bianco ProAudio, Carl Ostriches Video projects, Alexander Pirovano Lutech, Giorgio Case Digitalis Multimedia e Renzo Marrazzo 22HBG. News, solutions, products, trends, all in the special dedicated to NAB 2023.

Start at hours 12.00, for a debate lasting over thirty minutes, with videos, questions and contributions on current hot topics.

Moderator: Andrew MICHELOZZI (Digital Communicate)

Il FED 2023 reaches the 20 editions and heralds many new features regarding the modality of the 2023 program, surprises during the two days dedicated to the Media, Digital and Telecommunications industry, further developing networking and creating strong interest in the exhibition areas.

Registration is open on the site www.fed2023.com and are available in free and paid methodsdepending on the services chosen. Until 7 May 2023, you can freely participate in the two-day program of the FED 2023 (without participation in the Gala Evening), while the complete program will have an “early bird” offer which includes all activities.

The very important speakers who have already confirmed their participation are already present in the special section of the FED 2023 and upcoming great experiences from the main European markets are announced.

“It’s a very special edition Andrew declares Michelozzi – because we achieve a result that in 2004 we never imagined we would achieve. The credit goes all to the companies, members and speakers who made the event “shine” in the last 19 editions. The whole team is working to prepare an edition that honors this prestigious milestone».

There will also be the FED AWARDS 2023, with 5 awards for 5 important categories, which have already collected 31 nominations. The deadline for submitting your applications is April 28, 2023. Open to the entire media industry, the recognition is for those subjects who have been able to exploit thetechnological innovation in the digital field with products introduced on the market between 15 June 2022 and 25 April 2023

The five award categories are:

ULTRA HD/HD

INNOVATION/TECHNOLOGY

HYBRID TV/OTT

BEST PLATFORM

SPORT & PROGRAM

The winner of each category will receive the “FED AWARDS 2023” during the NIGHT GALA to be held on June 8, 2023 in the prestigious Real Collego headquarters in Lucca, Tuscany – Italy.

