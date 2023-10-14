Home » Technical fault in private airline flight
News

Technical fault in private airline flight

by admin
Technical fault in private airline flight

Karachi: A technical problem occurred in the flight of a private airline from Islamabad to Karachi. Due to this problem, the plane was taken off at Islamabad Airport.

According to sources, the plane of the private airline suddenly filled with smoke after which the flight was taken back after some time.

After a technical fault in the plane, the flight was taken off again at Islamabad Airport, 150 passengers were on board.

See also  Hainan Free Trade Port’s sales of 45.5 billion yuan in duty-free goods increased by 236% year-on-year in the year since the construction of Hainan Free Trade Port |

You may also like

Police Activate Ashanti Alert for Missing Woman on...

Solar eclipse this Saturday, myths and truths of...

China Elects Wang Dongming as Chairman of the...

USA: Republicans nominate Jim Jordan for chairmanship of...

Growing Tension Spurs Increased Security Measures in Miami-Dade...

World Cup 2023, Kiwis defeated Tigers by 8...

Seek a comprehensive response to challenges posed

Protest against Vannacci in breaking latest news, whistles...

A geological study warns of the danger of...

Israeli Billionaire Idan Ofer Resigns from Harvard Board...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy