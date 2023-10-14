Technical fault in private airline flight

0
Karachi: A technical problem occurred in the flight of a private airline from Islamabad to Karachi. Due to this problem, the plane was taken off at Islamabad Airport.
According to sources, the plane of the private airline suddenly filled with smoke after which the flight was taken back after some time.
After a technical fault in the plane, the flight was taken off again at Islamabad Airport, 150 passengers were on board.
