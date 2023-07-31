Home » Technicolor Creative Studios: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares
News

Technicolor Creative Studios: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

by admin
Technicolor Creative Studios: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

PRESS RELEASE

Technicolor Creative Studios – Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and Article 22316 of the General Regulations of the Authority of the Markets
Financiers

Technicolor Creative Studios Shares
(ISIN code: FR001400I939)

Date

Number of Outstanding Shares

Number of Voting Rights

July 31, 2023

25,511,822

Number of Theoretical Voting Rights (1): 25,511,822

Number of Voting Rights Exercisable at Shareholders’ meeting (2): 25,511,822

(1)     Calculated, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Authority of the Markets Financiers,
based on the total number of outstanding shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights.

(2)         Excluding shares with suspended voting rights.

***

ABOUT TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS

Technicolor Creative Studios shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCHCS)

Technicolor Creative Studios is a creative technology company providing world-class production expertise driven by one purpose: The realization of ambitious and extraordinary ideas. Home to a
network of award-winning studios, MPC, The Mill, Mikros Animation and Technicolor Games, we inspire creative companies across the world to produce their most iconic work.

Our global teams of artists and technologists partner with the creative community across film, television, animation, gaming, brand experience and advertising to bring the universal art of
storytelling to audiences everywhere.

www.technicolorcreative.com

***
Investor Relations Contact:
investor.relations@technicolor.com

Corporate press:
I hold: tcs@teneo.com

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares

You may also like

Israeli Supreme Court, ‘Judicial Reform’ unconstitutional review hearing...

They adapt schools for the benefit of less...

“Week of Terror” in Ecuador, state of emergency...

Eugen Korda: Donald and Robert | Opinions |...

crooked winds blow

Declining cases of dementia in the region

Miami’s Trash Crisis Threatens Paradise for the Rich

If you don’t know what the special court...

Biden Authorizes $345 Million Worth of Weapons for...

Pay not to kill – El Diario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy