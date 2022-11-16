On November 15, the 24th China International Hi-Tech Achievements Fair opened in Shenzhen with the theme of “Science and Technology Reform Drives Innovation, Science and Technology Innovation Drives Development”. Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Guangdong Province, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening of the High-Tech Fair. Zhou Ji, honorary chairman of the Presidium of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, attended the opening ceremony. Li Fei, member of the party group of the Ministry of Commerce and assistant to the minister, Zhong Zhihua, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Meng Fanli, deputy secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee, delivered speeches. Member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor Wang Xi attended the meeting. Qin Weizhong, deputy secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee and mayor, presided over the opening ceremony.

On behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, Li Fei expressed his congratulations on the holding of this high-tech fair. He said that the Hi-Tech Fair is the business card of Shenzhen’s openness and innovation. After more than 20 years of development, the scale has been continuously expanded, the high-tech attributes have been continuously increased, and the degree of internationalization has been continuously improved. Important cooperation platform. This year’s high-tech fair will further promote the integrated development of science and technology, industry and trade, and make new contributions to enhancing independent innovation capabilities and deepening international economic and technological exchanges and cooperation. The Ministry of Commerce will fully support Guangdong Province and Shenzhen to improve the level of trade liberalization and facilitation, and constantly improve the market-oriented, rule-of-law, international and first-class business environment, create better conditions for expanding economic and trade cooperation, and better serve the establishment of a new development pattern.

On behalf of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhong Zhihua expressed his congratulations on the holding of this high-tech fair. He said that this high-tech fair is a pragmatic move to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must persist in deepening reforms to stimulate innovation vitality, let all sources of innovation fully flow, gather more powerful innovation forces, and contribute to the economy, Social and industrial development continue to empower, and strive to achieve a new situation of high-quality development. The Chinese Academy of Engineering will give full play to the comprehensive advantages of the academician team across disciplines, departments, and industries, and work with Shenzhen to play a role in promoting industrial development, transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and pooling of human resources, so as to contribute to the realization of high-level technological independence and self-improvement.

On behalf of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, Meng Fanli welcomed the leaders, guests, exhibitors and all participants, and expressed his gratitude to everyone for their long-term concern, support and help to Shenzhen’s reform, opening up and innovative development. He said that Shenzhen is comprehensively and systematically studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, insisting on innovation-driven development, continuing to build the best innovation ecology, accelerating the construction of an international science and technology innovation center, and striving to become a world-renowned center for scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and The best city and the first choice for all kinds of talents to innovate, start a business, create, invest and develop their business.

This year’s Hi-Tech Fair will set up two exhibition areas, namely Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center and Shenzhen World Exhibition Center, and multiple sub-venues. There will be exhibitions, conferences and forums, technical exchanges, investment and financing docking, etc., and the exhibition will last for 5 days. The total exhibition area exceeds 300,000 square meters, attracting more than 5,600 exhibitors and more than 8,600 projects from 41 countries and regions.

Leaders of relevant national ministries and commissions, leaders of relevant provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), representatives of universities, scientific research institutes, enterprises and foreign institutions in China, relevant academicians, experts and scholars, and guests invited by the organizing committee attended the opening ceremony.