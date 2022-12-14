On December 12, Zheng Hongying, executive deputy director of the Management Committee of the Kaifeng Area of ​​the Pilot Free Trade Zone and director of the National Kaifeng Economic Development Zone Management Committee, Qin Zhiguo, leader of the Management Committee of the Kaifeng Area of ​​the Pilot Free Trade Zone, and the Comprehensive Coordination and Policy Research Bureau of the Kaifeng Area Director Zheng Bo participated in the “Digital Cultural Trade Summit Forum”.

The theme of this forum is “Technology Empowers Culture, Digital Drives the Future”. At the meeting, Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of Commerce, Director of China Import Expo Bureau, and Secretary General of Hongqiao International Economic Forum, delivered a speech. The forum invited representatives from domestic and foreign industries, academic circles, and national cultural export bases such as the Copyright Association of China, Beijing International Studies University, Huawei, Sony, and China (Zhejiang) Film and Television Industry International Cooperation Zone to deliver keynote speeches, participate in roundtable discussions, and share industry trends. Talk about forward-looking views, jointly explore the future development trend of cultural trade, and released the “National Digital Cultural Trade Development Report”.

After the meeting, Zheng Hongying and Li Jiashan, executive vice president of Beijing International Studies University, National Institute of International Strategy for Cultural Development, and China Service Trade Research Institute, deputy director of the Management Committee of China (Zhejiang) Film and Television Industry International Cooperation Zone, and founder of Huace Film and Television Group Zhao Yifang, chairman of the board, and Wu Jia, a member of the leading group of Zhejiang Digital Culture International Cooperation Zone and chairman of Zhongnan Cartoon, conducted in-depth exchanges on building a cultural trade platform and promoting culture to the sea, and invited several experts to Kaifeng to investigate and guide Kaifeng The international development of cultural industries in the area. (Photo courtesy of Li Yingjie)

